Business Standard

Soldier killed in LoC ceasefire violation

IANS  |  Jammu 

A soldier was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence official said on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the incident took place about about 5 p.m. on Monday.

"In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. He was from Khagaria district in Bihar," Anand added.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 13:22 IST

