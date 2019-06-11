Soldier killed in LoC ceasefire violation

A soldier was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the in and Kashmir's district, a said on Tuesday.

spokesman, said the incident took place about about 5 p.m. on Monday.

"In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his He was from district in Bihar," Anand added.

