Xiaomi set to launch Redmi K20 in India on July 15

Chinese manufacturer is all set to launch its new K20 and K20 Pro in on July 15.

"Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks," Xiaomi's said in a tweet on Monday.

"It's time India experiences the true #FlagshipKiller 2.0," he added.

The announcement suggests that the K20 and the K20 Pro will not be rebranded as Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro respectively, as speculated by many.

Both the were launched in last week where the Redmi K20 6GB + 64GB storage version was released for 1,999 Yuan (about Rs 20,000) while the 6GB and 128GB storage model was priced 2,099 Yuan (around Rs 21,000).

In terms of specifications, both the devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera.

The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB and 128GB storage.

The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

