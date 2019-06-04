Instagram suffers another global outage, reason unknown

Facebook-owned photo messaging app suffered a major global outage that hindered app logins, page refreshes, commenting on posts and uploading content on the platform.

Users started experiencing issues with at 11.30 p.m. ET. According to Down Detector, users in India, US, UK, South America, and were subject to the outages, news website Deadline reported on Monday.

Since did not officially release a statement about the outage, it remains unclear what may have triggered it.

According to the report, the app has recovered from the outage and has started functioning smoothly again.

The news of Instagram's breakdown comes right after apps and recovered from a global outage across the US and UK earlier on Sunday night.

blamed issues with its service that powers other apps along with the giant's own for the outage.

In March, and its family of apps, including Instagram, suffered the longest outage ever that lasted for 12 hours worldwide.

--IANS

rp/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)