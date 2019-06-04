Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network

Co. has opened a new research centre for the development of core technologies for mobile networks, joining the global race for the still nascent technology, a has said.

Samsung Research, the firm's integrated R&D organisation, has conducted extensive research on advanced and has recently upgraded a next-generation telecommunication research team to a centre to accelerate the development of solutions and standardization of 6G, according to a Samsung

While networks are just starting to roll out in early markets and the current LTE still remains a in many countries, Samsung's move toward a network is part of its long-term business plan to get ahead in the next-generation cellular technology, reported.

Samsung launched the world's first smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G, in early April and has promoted its solutions that can be used in a host of new businesses, including self-driving vehicles, smart factories and

South Korean tech companies have started working on future mobile to gain an early edge against the US and China, which have announced plans for networks.

in January joined hands with the and (KAIST) to open a 6G research centre, and , the nation's No. 2 mobile operator, last week signed an agreement with the (SNU) to collaborate on 6G research.

Though still in an embryonic stage, the upcoming 6G aims to integrate satellites for global coverage to provide far high data rates and than 5G, according to of Engineering and

--IANS

ksc/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)