Yogi Adityanath celebrates a quiet 47th birthday

turned 47 on Wednesday but stayed away from celebrations on his birthday.

The Chief Minister, who has said that he does not celebrate his birthday, however, was greeted by his ministerial colleagues, BJP leaders and bureaucrats who queued up at the official 5 Kalidas Marg residence with huge bouquets since morning.

Huge hoardings had been put up all across the state capital, greeting the Chief Minister, while party workers distributed sweets and fruits in orphanages and hospitals.

took to the to wish Adityanath.

He wrote: "Greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic @myyogiadityanathji on his birthday. Yogiji has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life."

wished the on his birthday and said: "I hope will progress under your leadership and reach new heights. I pray for your long life and health."

also wished Adityanath on his birthday.

Several other union Ministers also greeted Adityanath through the

Adityanath became the youngest member of the in 1998 when he was merely 26 years old.

He took over as Chief Minister in March 2017.

