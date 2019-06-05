Sulking TDP MP rejects Party Whip post

Sulking over being ignored for the post of leader, MP on Wednesday refused to accept the post of Party in the

A day after (TDP) appointed him as Party Whip, Nani took to to declare that he is rejecting the post.

While thanking Naidu for appointing him as Party Whip, Nani requested him to appoint someone else. "I humbly request him to appoint someone else who is more capable and efficient than me for that post as I feel that I'm not suitable to handle the responsibilities of such a big post," he said.

"The people of have given me their blessings and elected me as their I would be more than happy to serve the constituency full time rather than this post," he said. The also apologized to Naidu for rejecting the post.

Nani was unhappy over Naidu appointing Galla Jayadev as TDP Parliamentary and K. as in the

He also stayed away from the 'iftar' party hosted by Naidu in on Monday.

TDP, which lost power to YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, won only three of the 25 seats in the state. Jayadev, and Nani retained their seats with narrow margins.

