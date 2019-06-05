Kovind, Naidu, Modi greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Ram Nath Kovind, Vice M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Modi were among the several leaders who greeted the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

The President, on his official handle, said the festival strengthens people's belief in charity, fraternity and compassion.

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in and abroad. The festival of Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives," he said.

Vice M. said the festival "inspires the mankind to enshrine the values of truthfulness and compassion in their day-to-day actions and conduct".

Modi also took to to wish the people on the occasion. "May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness," he said.

President and his sister too wished the people.

Union Ministers and Smriti Irani, Delhi and also greeted the people on the occasion.

