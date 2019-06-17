Yogi government to issue press releases in Sanskrit

The government in will now issue press releases in Sanskrit too, with the first such document issued on Monday.

Earlier, speaking at a programme organised by Sanskrit Bharti, Adityanath said that Sanskrit was a part of "India's DNA".

"Sanskrit is now limited to religious mantras and rituals. We should realise that Sanskrit begins where science ends. We have weakened Sanskrit by not using it in day to day life," he said.

But the only hitch with the press release in Sanskrit may be that not many journalists understand the language.

There are reportedly 25 periodicals in Sanskrit being printed in UP but none of them is a daily.

Adityanath also said he had showcased the ancient Kumbh Mela as a cultural legacy of the country on the lines of Yoga Day, observed on June 21 every year, that was initiated by

