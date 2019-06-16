UP cop dismissed for seeking Yogi government's dismissal

In a bizarre incident, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been dismissed for demanding the dismissal of the government in

The Munish Yadav, on Saturday, wore a red Samajwadi cap with his uniform and went to the district collectorate carrying a placard which said, 'Yogi sarkar ko barkhast karo' (Dismiss the Yogi government)

told the media that the should be dismissed because it has failed to control the law and order situation. He said that he had come to give a memorandum in this regard to the Governor, through the

said that the had not met him but he had heard about the incident from

Munish Yadav, a resident of Etawah, is presently posted in Noida.

of Police O.P. Singh has taken cognizance of the incident and has issued dismissal orders for on grounds of gross indiscipline.

Munish Yadav's family members pleaded that he was mentally disturbed and hence the incident.

