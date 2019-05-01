Yogi orders probe into Lucknow warehouse fire

Chief Minister on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the fire incident that killed five members of a family here earlier in the day.

He asked the to probe into the allegations of negligence on the part of the police and the fire department in the case.

Five members of a family, including a six-month-old baby, were killed in the fire that broke out, apparently due to a short circuit, in a at Mayawati Colony in Indira Nagar here.

The neighbours informed the police about the situation but the fire brigade arrived on the site after an hour. Till then, the local people tried to douse the flames.

When the fire brigade arrived, it just had a and one helper, who were not even wearing the required uniforms. The fire brigade had a broken pipe and ran out of water.

The victims were still breathing when they were rescued from the building but there was no ambulance. They were finally shifted to the hospital in a police van, where they later died while undergoing treatment.

