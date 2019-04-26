Congress has no idea of issues faced by poor: Yogi Adityanath

The party had no idea of the struggles faced by the poor people of the country as their money from the scams used to be deposited in Swiss banks, said on Friday.

" has no idea of the issues faced by the poor people. What the poverty-stricken felt when they got their opened is something they will never understand. How could they when their ( leaders) money from all the scams used to be deposited in Swiss banks since decades," said Adityanath.

The went on to add that the Congress had accepted in its manifesto that if it comes to power in the centre it will give freedom to Naxalite and terrorists.

"Congress has accepted in its manifesto that if it comes to power it will give freedom to Naxals and terrorists, it has also said that it will revoke the special powers granted to the Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The UP CM also added that the BJP was all set to win Amethi and Azamgarh seats and will be able to repeat the success of the 2014 elections in the state.

Elections in were held in the three phases and will continue to be held on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19 in the four remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

