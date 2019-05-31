Youngest sibling of Nooran Sisters launches song

Famous Sufi -- and -- are proud of their little sister Ritu, who has come up with her first song "Ishq da charkha".

"Our little sister is now all grown up, and we are proud that she is out there to become the torchbearer of our family in the world of Sufi music. It is a beautiful song which now has a beautiful voice to it," said in a statement.

"Ishq da charkha" was launched by T-Series on Friday. Penned by M.S. Abid, the song is composed by Gulshan Meer and music is given by Kuljit Singh.

hopes to carve a niche for herself like her sisters, who are known for songs like "Patakha guddi" and "Jogan".

"Music is one thing which defies all odds. It has no religion. If it is sung from the heart, it will reach the heart, and that's what my aim is. Like my sisters, I too want to carve a niche for myself with my unique style of singing," said.

