Joe Jonas on how parents found out about his marriage

says his parents found out he'd married in Vegas from the Internet.

He married in a surprise ceremony in on May 1 after the Brothers performed at the Billboard Awards.

During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show", Joe revealed that his parents found out that he and had tied the knot from the Internet rather than hearing the news from him.

The revelation comes just days after the Brothers admitted that wedding guest "ruined" their surprise wedding by live-streaming it on

Speaking about his "quickie" wedding, Graham asked Joe if his parents now know that he's married to Sophie, after their recent nuptials in Las Vegas, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Joe revealed: "They do, the Internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!"

While Joe's parents found out thanks to the Internet, Sophie's mother told MailOnline: " did call me before. She said, 'mum, I'm getting married in Vegas'."

With a big smile on her face, she added: "I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband "

--IANS

nn/bg

