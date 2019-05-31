Salman can make a good counsellor, says Katrina Kaif

If there was an alternate career option for Salman Khan, he would be best suited for a counsellor's job, says his "Bharat" co-star

Katrina spoke about it when she appeared on an episode of zoOm's "By Invite Only", read a statement.

"Salman is a funny guy and someone who really gives you your space and just observes. There is a certain system which Salman has and it could be tough sometimes," Katrina said.

"But now I am used to it as we have been doing like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and now 'Bharat'. He is not too investigative. Some actors like to give you a lot of suggestions on rehearsals, but he lets you and your out your thing," she added.

Asked about what could be the alternate career option for Salman, Katrina said: "Counsellor,

On a fun note when the host questioned about which has the right attitude, Katrina revealed that she admires "I love Anushka," she added.

On the most precious thing in her wardrobe, she said: " gifted me a collection of sweaters which are really expensive sport sweaters. He gifted them to me because I once said I love "

The episode will air on Saturday.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)