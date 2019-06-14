Ragpicker kills lover over suspicion of new affair

A murdered his lover after calling her for a drink at a graveyard on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

Vallepu Srinu, 42, smashed the head of Padmamma, 40, with a boulder after she fell unconscious after the drink.

Her body was found between two graves at the cemetery at Shamshabad near the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport on Tuesday. The police cracked the case on Thursday with the arrest of the accused from district.

According to police, Srinu, who was in love with Padmamma for last few years, was now suspecting her fidelity as she was reportedly seeing another man.

Srinu, a married man with three children, had separated from his wife, while Padmamma had also separated from her husband.

The was enraged over Padmamma becoming friendly with another man and decided to kill her. After committing the crime, Srinu had escaped to his native village in district.

