Two youth arrested for raping woman in Panaji

The Police arrested two persons on Friday for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman.

According to police the woman was raped by two youths in a car on Wednesday night and after that they dumped her on the road near the popular Miramar beach, located on the outskirts of the state capital, a said.

" and have been arrested on Friday and booked under sections 376 (rape), 325 (grievous injury) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused are residents of South Goa," the said, adding that the victim had to be taken to a hospital for treatment of her leg fracture.

--IANS

maya/niy/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)