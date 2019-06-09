JUST IN
Divers search for missing soldier in Gurez sector of LoC

IANS  |  Srinagar 

The Indian Army on Sunday rushed divers to trace a missing soldier, who slipped into the Kishenganga river in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

Defence sources said, the soldier slipped into the river along with his service rifle during routine patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector.

Officials are not ruling out the possibility of the soldier having drifted into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The fast moving Kishenganga river flows into PoK, where it is known as Neelam.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 22:10 IST

