Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

A 28-year-old youth who worked as a delivery boy with Zomato, was stabbed to death by unknown assailants here, a said on Thursday.

The police said was found dead on Wednesday night around 11.45 a.m. at Central Delhi's

"A resident of Bapa Nagar, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. During initial investigation, it was found that he had received multiple stab wounds in his neck, thighs and abdomen. He was also hit in the head with a bottle," said of

"According to the statement of Prasad's family, he left his residence in the evening for attending a wedding function of his friend's sister near Tank Road, but he did not return," the DCP said.

"Prime facie it appears to be a case of personal enmity. Prasad's family members also stated that he had been involved in a fight with some youths a couple of months ago. Police teams are investigating the case," he added.

--IANS

sp/prs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)