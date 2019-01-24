Maoist carrying Rs. 1 lakh reward surrenders in Jharkhand

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Jharkhand's district on Thursday, police said.

According to a police statement, alias Mahasay Soren, a Maoist belonging to the banned Maoist outfit, Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), was involved in the killing of of Police Amarjeet Balihar in 2013.

He was an active member of the CPI-Maoist from 2012 to 2018.

The police had announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for his arrest.

On Thursday, he surrendered before the Police and district administration officials. He was handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh as per the provisions of the surrender policy of the State.

Besides killing the SP, he also killed five policemen during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in district.

He was also accused of arson.

--IANS

ns/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)