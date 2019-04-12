Yubrani to meet Humeira in final of tennis meet

Local girl set up a summit clash with Telangana's Shaikh Humeira at the Central Excise Open AITA Men's & Women's National Ranking Tennis tournament at the synthetic courts of the here on Friday.

Yubrani, seeded third in the women's singles category, played almost flawless to surpass the top seed Nidhi Chilumula of Telangana 6-3, 6-4 in the semi finals.

Yubrani will face Humeira in the finals on Saturday. Humeira got the better of Nithyaraj Baburaj by a long 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

The top seed duo of Mayur Jayaprakash and lifted the men's doubles title defeating and Dakshineshwar Suresh, seeded 2 in the draw, by a nail-biting 6-4, 7-6(4).

In the women's doubles finals, top seed Saumya Vig and Humeira Shaikh got a walkover from Yubrani and Kaavya Sawhney.

--IANS

dm/kk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)