Zacco acquires Lakhshya Cybersecurity Labs

-
ALSO READ
India calls for cautionary approach to link climate change
Suspicious movement detected in Uri, search operation underway
Australian parliament computer network breached
MHA refuses to give reasons behind allowing intelligence agencies to access computer data
Top Army Commanders deliberate on security challenges facing country
-
Stockholm-based intellectual property consulting firm Zacco on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Coimbatore-based Lakhshya Cybersecurity Labs for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition of Lakhshya -- founded by Premchand Kurup and Pradeep Menon in 2017 -- will help Zacco establish a global cybersecurity Centre in India.
"India is today a world-leading hub for advanced digital technology. Lakhshya is adding unique expertise to our current R&D Centre in Bengaluru and we are very glad to welcome Pradeep Menon and his team to Zacco," said Mats Bostrom, CEO, Zacco Group.
Menon would continue to work in his capacity post acquisition while Kurup would act as an advisor to the company.
"Powered by Zacco, we now look forward to influencing and transforming the cybersecurity strategies and operations of organizations globally," said Menon.
Over the past two years, Lakhshya has worked in niche areas of cybersecurity such as malware analysis, cyber breach investigation, red teaming and Devsecops.
"This combination will be able to add significant expertise and value to Zacco and enable the combined entity to address clients' Digital Asset Protection in a holistic manner," added Kurup, CEO of Paramount Computer Systems and one of the founders of Lakhshya Labs.
Zacco's India R&D Centre started 15 months ago and now has more than 100 employees.
"We will integrate Lakhshya into our cybersecurity division and enhance our current offerings. We will also use Lakhshya research labs to innovate new offerings in the intellectual property space," informed Ravi Sunderrajan, MD, Zacco India R&D.
Lakhshya Labs will add a team of more than 40 professionals with expertise across the spectrum, with real time 24/7 monitoring services through its SOC facility.
One of Europe's largest IP consulting firms, Zacco has more than 500 employees, comprising experts in all aspects of intellectual property.
--IANS
na/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU