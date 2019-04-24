Zacco acquires Lakhshya Cybersecurity Labs

Stockholm-based intellectual property consulting firm on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Coimbatore-based for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Lakhshya -- founded by and in 2017 -- will help establish a global cybersecurity Centre in

" is today a world-leading hub for advanced Lakhshya is adding unique expertise to our current in Bengaluru and we are very glad to welcome and his team to Zacco," said Mats Bostrom, CEO, Group.

Menon would continue to work in his capacity post acquisition while Kurup would act as an to the company.

"Powered by Zacco, we now look forward to influencing and transforming the cybersecurity strategies and operations of organizations globally," said Menon.

Over the past two years, Lakhshya has worked in niche areas of cybersecurity such as malware analysis, cyber breach investigation, red teaming and Devsecops.

"This combination will be able to add significant expertise and value to Zacco and enable the combined entity to address clients' Digital Asset Protection in a holistic manner," added Kurup, of and of

Zacco's started 15 months ago and now has more than 100 employees.

"We will integrate Lakhshya into our cybersecurity division and enhance our current offerings. We will also use Lakhshya research labs to innovate new offerings in the intellectual property space," informed Ravi Sunderrajan, MD, Zacco India R&D.

will add a team of more than 40 professionals with expertise across the spectrum, with 24/7 monitoring services through its

One of Europe's largest IP consulting firms, Zacco has more than 500 employees, comprising experts in all aspects of intellectual property.

