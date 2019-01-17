Zendaya's fashion line inspired by her grandfather

-
Actress Zendaya, who has teamed up with American clothing company Tommy Hilfiger for the Paris Fashion Week 2019, says her collection is inspired by her grandfather.
In an interview to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the "The Greatest Showman" star said that she has "re-created" her grandfather's old shirts to be part of the selection, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"My Grandpa's work shirts, they're my most favourite clothes I've ever owned. I actually re-created them for the TommyxZendaya collection," she added.
Zendaya was delighted to have been given "creative control" over all aspects of her collection.
She said: "When I was first presented with the opportunity, I was told that Tommy Hilfiger himself wanted to talk to me about it. And sure enough he was on the phone, explaining how he wanted me to be as creative as I wanted.
"He told me how I would be able to truly have creative control from concept to clothing, down to the font on the packaging.
" I was in heaven when I showed up with my inspiration boards and a million ideas, and I was allowed to just go for it, with all the support in the world."
