Zendaya's fashion line inspired by her grandfather

Zendaya, who has teamed up with American company for the Paris Week 2019, says her collection is inspired by her grandfather.

In an interview to magazine, the "The Greatest Showman" star said that she has "re-created" her grandfather's old shirts to be part of the selection, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"My Grandpa's work shirts, they're my most favourite clothes I've ever owned. I actually re-created them for the TommyxZendaya collection," she added.

was delighted to have been given "creative control" over all aspects of her collection.

She said: "When I was first presented with the opportunity, I was told that himself wanted to talk to me about it. And sure enough he was on the phone, explaining how he wanted me to be as creative as I wanted.

"He told me how I would be able to truly have creative control from concept to clothing, down to the font on the packaging.

" I was in heaven when I showed up with my inspiration boards and a million ideas, and I was allowed to just go for it, with all the support in the world."

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)