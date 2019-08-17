A different fundamentalism

August is not the month for wondering about the Indian Constitution. That annual activity is reserved for January, the month when it was adopted, in 1950.

But now that Messrs Modi and Shah have used it as a weapon against the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, one can be forgiven for the indulgence. These are, after all, momentous times. So the idle thought is this: If religions and constitutions are both the product of the human brains devised in order to bring order to peoples’ lives and societies, why do some people prefer one over the other? As demand theory would say, ...