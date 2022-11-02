JUST IN
A leg-up for logistics
Development and aastha: The new temples of modern India
Meghalaya's lofty female LPR
A healthy debate: The case for and against interest rate hike
The integrated circuit wars
On high inflation, here is what RBI needs to tell govt: It is your fault
The declining middle class leaves politics unruffled
Upbeat mood in India decoupled from pessimism in rich countries
Valuation claim must be backed by evidence
The case for structural financial deglobalisation
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Enhancing yields, a leg-up for logistics, and more
Business Standard

A different kind of quiet quitting

Policy loopholes are encouraging many promoters to exit their companies stealthily, raising the question: Should promoters be in control after pledging their shares?

Topics
NSE | Securities and Exchange Board of India | Collateral

Ajay Tyagi & CKG Nair 

Ajay Tyagi & CKG Nair

The shareholding pattern filed in June by 1,440 NSE-listed companies on the exchange’s portal, reveals that promoters of 24 companies have pledged 100 per cent of their equity holdings. Further, there are 78 companies whose promoter pledge is between 76 and 99 per cent and 57 companies, where the percentage is between 51 and 76. Together, in 159 out of the 1,440 companies, promoters have pledged more than 51 per cent of their holding. There are 82 companies with 26 per cent or more pledging. Most of the rest, except public sector units, also have some percentage of pledge, going up to 26 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NSE

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 22:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.