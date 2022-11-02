A different kind of quiet quitting

The shareholding pattern filed in June by 1,440 NSE-listed companies on the exchange’s portal, reveals that promoters of 24 companies have pledged 100 per cent of their equity holdings. Further, there are 78 companies whose promoter pledge is between 76 and 99 per cent and 57 companies, where the percentage is between 51 and 76. Together, in 159 out of the 1,440 companies, promoters have pledged more than 51 per cent of their holding. There are 82 companies with 26 per cent or more pledging. Most of the rest, except public sector units, also have some percentage of pledge, going up to 26 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 22:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU