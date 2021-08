A new road map

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday the National Monetisation Pipeline, which listed out which of the publicly-owned infrastructure assets will be leased to the private sector. The scheme as announced had several key restrictions.

First, the ownership of the assets will remain with the government, and after a pre-set lease period they will have to be handed back to the state. Second, only existing brownfield assets are part of the monetisation pipeline. The claim is that Rs 6 trillion worth of infrastructure assets are to be monetised in the next four years ...