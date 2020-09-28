JUST IN
A year after 370, ground realities in Kashmir belie Modi govt hopes

Thirteen months after the PM and HM painted a glorious picture of development in the region, the situation is bleaker than earlier

Article 370 | Jammu and Kashmir | Article 35A

Bharat Bhushan 

Bharat Bhushan

Despite having a free hand for nearly a year to politically turn around Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government continues to lose the support of local populations even as the India-China military stand-off continues in Ladakh. If Farooq Abdullah is to be believed, Kashmiris are so angry with Delhi that Chinese rule is more acceptable to them.

In an interview to Karan Thapar, Abdullah claimed that Kashmiris do not feel Indian, do not want to be Indian and “would rather have the Chinese coming in.” His statement should have shaken the Indian political class. Instead, it sank ...

First Published: Mon, September 28 2020. 07:33 IST

