Best of BS Opinion: The scourge of tax arrears, growth risks, and more

Educating stakeholders
Business Standard

Another flaw in PSBs

Containing frauds will need wider reform

public sector banks | Reserve Bank of India | Bank frauds

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report, released on Tuesday, highlighted several issues of concern for the financial sector. However, one of those issues — which might also impact the retail saver — has generated considerable attention.

This is the question of bank fraud, which, according to the Annual Report, is increasing swiftly. In 2019-20, instances of fraud involving sums of Rs 1 lakh or above increased by as much as 159 per cent when compared with such incidents in 2018-19. The RBI pointed out this included frauds that were spaced out over time and ...

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 23:52 IST

