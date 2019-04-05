Archive for sale

The Bengalis have celebrated their relationship with art in more ways than most, falling into a stupor at the very sight of works by Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose or Rabindranath Tagore.

Jamini Roy’s ubiquitousness and the reminder of Tagore’s Nobel are enough to engrain them on other Indian sensibilities, but if Nandalal Bose hasn’t made the same cut, it is entirely our fault. Not only have we failed to celebrate the artist responsible for illustrating The Constitution of India, our parliamentarians — and visitors to Parliament — remain ignorant of the murals ...