Banish the fear of the four Cs

The induction of nine experts as joint secretaries in important line ministries of the government of India is a significant step forward in the context of administrative reform. It will bring fresh ideas and domain expertise. However, in addition to personnel, administrative reform also needs to address the process of decision making.

As it stands, the system is not conducive to a bold, risk-taking approach to decision making. At its stretched limit, it can perhaps sustain a 7 per cent growth trajectory, but will certainly not enable a quantum leap to a double-digit pathway. For the economy ...