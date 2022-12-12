Before it's too late

Last year, the Union government had cleared a relief package for the financially stressed to prevent the industry from slipping into a duopoly. The objective of that package will be lost if the government fails to stick to its stand on converting Vodafone Idea’s interest dues into equity. As part of the reform package, telcos were given the option of converting part of their dues into government equity, and opted for it. With that, around Rs 16,100 crore of the telco’s interest dues were to be converted into a 33 per cent government stake in . Both the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the conversion, but the government appears to be shifting the goalpost by setting new conditions before picking up equity in the company. While the government has not made any public statement on this, the Department of Telecommunications reportedly wants the promoters of to infuse funds into the company before the government goes ahead with converting its dues into equity. Even though there’s merit in the government wanting the promoters of the joint venture to put in money into the business, the Centre should execute what it had proposed without any delay.