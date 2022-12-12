Before it's too late

Last year, the Union government had cleared a relief package for the financially stressed telecom sector to prevent the industry from slipping into a duopoly. The objective of that package will be lost if the government fails to stick to its stand on converting Vodafone Idea’s interest dues into equity. As part of the reform package, telcos were given the option of converting part of their dues into government equity, and Vodafone Idea opted for it. With that, around Rs 16,100 crore of the telco’s interest dues were to be converted into a 33 per cent government stake in Vodafone Idea. Both the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the conversion, but the government appears to be shifting the goalpost by setting new conditions before picking up equity in the company. While the government has not made any public statement on this, the Department of Telecommunications reportedly wants the promoters of Vodafone Idea to infuse funds into the company before the government goes ahead with converting its dues into equity. Even though there’s merit in the government wanting the promoters of the joint venture to put in money into the business, the Centre should execute what it had proposed without any delay.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 22:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU