RBI issues draft norms for trade via e-com mode
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A faster rate hike, new programming language, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

reserve bank of india, rbi

A rate hike is clearly on the cards. Last week the Reserve Bank of India decided to recalibrate its policy approach by shifting the stated focus back to price stability. And with actual inflation likely to be higher than the projected rate, the Monetary Policy Committee would have to act more aggressively, the top edit points out. Read it here. Arguing that the central bank is no longer in denial mode, Tamal Bandyopadhyay mulls the possibility of a rate hike in June. Read it here.

In other views:

Ajit Balakrishnan asks why Indians, who thousands of years ago invented the zero and science of algebra, create no major programming language today but focus on making money off other countries’ innovations. Read it here.

Debashis Basu says the smallest Indian business to the biggest face extortion and harassment by various levels of government, effectively hitting the job creators. Read it here.

The second edit explains why the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill transgresses key fundamental rights. Read it here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The country is in all sorts of mess, thanks to the epic mismanagement of the Imran Khan government”
- Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s interim prime minister-designate

First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 06:38 IST

