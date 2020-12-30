Best of BS Opinion: A new fiscal road map, emission reduction, and more

The government is reportedly planning to loosen the inflation tolerance band for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is due for a review in March next year. However, a new working paper by RBI Director Harendra Kumar Behera and Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra has advocated maintaining the 4 per cent inflation target.
In this context, our lead editorial argues that while it is important for the government to preserve one of the most important reforms in recent years, it is also critical for the central bank to gauge the inflation trajectory more accurately as monetary policy works with a lag.
Other opinion pieces for the day talk about the fiscal situation and electric vehicles.
Taxation and spending outlays usually become key focus areas of all government budgets as they directly impact both the taxpayers and non-taxpayers. But for the Union Budget for 2021-22, to be presented about a month from now, there will be an additional focus area. This pertains to the need for reviewing the legal framework for the government’s fiscal consolidation road map, writes A K Bhattacharya
A supportive environment for the transition to a low-emission transport sector in India requires a great deal more than is currently being envisaged, notes our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU