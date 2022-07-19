Best of BS Opinion: A vaccine milestone, preparing for great refresh & more

JUST IN
Retreat of female labour participation
A healthworker fills a syringe with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to a beneficiary, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

2 billion doses of Covid vaccination is good but the fight against the virus is far from over, says the first edit. Read here

And the second edit says India should make the most of its G20 presidency. Read here

K P Krishnan is of the view that the government should step in with more pension reform. Read here

Amit Tandon says what a person should look at before joining a company’s board. Read here

Mahesh Vyas: The female labour participation rate in the 25-29 age bracket is lower than it is in the 20-24 group.

This retreat of a young female workforce is worth investigating. Read here

Quote of the day I have repeatedly said this (presidential) election is very important as it will decide the direction as to whether democracy will remain in India or will slowly end. The indications that we are getting is that we are moving towards its end.

Yashwant Sinha, who is running for president

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 06:30 IST

