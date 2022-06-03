JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Search for climate-tech unicorns
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Asset monetisation, the long road to safety, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
Illustration by Binay Sinha

The first edit says different kinds of assets will need different methods for monetisation. The government should do a realistic reassessment of this all-important plan.

According to the second edit, car-makers should be on the same page as the government on safety initiatives.

Ajai Shukla evaluates the army’s arsenal and says it does not have enough of the most lethal killer.

Vandana Gombar: Start-ups in the climate space are the focus of philanthropists and impact investors, among others.

Aditi Phadnis explains why Patidar leader Hardik Patel is in the news.

QUOTE OF THE DAY In recent times it has become easy to slander people who are in higher positions. Those who could not achieve their selfish goals through the system are giving misinterpretation to courts’ judgements…

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 03 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU