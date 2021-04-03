Best of BS Opinion: BJP's CM candidate in Assam, economic reforms & more

-
In a well-functioning democracy based on a consensus, voting should not have been that important. But regression is visible everywhere.
Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.
The BJP is better at winning elections than governance. T N Ninan explains how. Read it here.
Narendra Modi will try economic reforms, but will stick to what has worked for him so far. Shekhar Gupta gives the big picture here.
Why has the BJP not given its chief minister candidate in Assam? Listen to Aditi Phadnis here.
