JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Building resilience against climate change
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus epidemic, climate-change impacts, and more

Can the coronavirus epidemic could lead to encouraging responses and who will succeed Aditya Puri

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Climate change
Starting with fires ravaging California, the year 2019 ended with fires in Australia

Every crisis can be turned into an opportunity.

Except the crisis of climate change. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Who will succeed Aditya Puri at HDFC Bank, asks Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Read here...

After five years some difficulties have emerged in the execution of the agreement between the pact between the RBI and the finance ministry on inflation targeting. Ajay Shah looks at the issues. Click here to read...

Like most crises, the coronavirus epidemic could lead to encouraging responses. Devangshu Datta explains. Click here...

This is the time to build resistance to climate-change impacts. Read Sunita Narain here...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I would have loved to personally receive the First Lady in the Dehi government schools and brief her about the concept of Happiness Classes and the positive impact that it has had on students, during her visit to the classrooms.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 06:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU