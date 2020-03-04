Best of BS Opinion: Delhi riots, Covid-19 outbreak, Trump's visit, and more

-
ALSO READ
Amid uneasy calm in Northeast Delhi, politics heats up over deadly violence
Highlights: Arvind Kejriwal begins third term as CM, Sisodia his deputy
Delhi govt school's 'Happiness Curriculum' inspires Melania Trump
CAA violence: CBSE postpones board exams in northeast Delhi
Delhi election result: Okhla to New Delhi, 10 key seats to watch out for
Proceedings in both the houses of Parliament was disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on account of recent riots in Delhi. Members of the Opposition are asking for a discussion on the issue. The government would do well to explain its position.
This will also help rebuild confidence in the capital.
Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about Delhi riots and other issues related to policy and politics.
As long as the CAA remains on the statute books and the NPR goes ahead, Indians, not just Delhi-ites, will continue to mistrust each other, argues our second editorial
Donald Trump’s visit boosted India’s soft power. But our reputation and influence were dented as images of violence in the capital spread, inviting commentary from all-comers, writes Pradipta Bagchi
One the reason why India is considered a difficult destination for private investment is the hostile relationship between the tax department and the taxpayers. Perverse performance assessments of tax officials will only add to the problem, notes our editorial
The current Covid-19 outbreak has revealed how unprepared governments are for a full-scale pandemic, writes Vijay Verghese
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU