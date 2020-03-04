Best of BS Opinion: Delhi riots, Covid-19 outbreak, Trump's visit, and more

Proceedings in both the houses of Parliament was disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on account of recent riots in Delhi. Members of the Opposition are asking for a discussion on the issue. The government would do well to explain its position.

This will also help rebuild confidence in the capital.

Business Standard pieces for the day talk about Delhi riots and other issues related to policy and politics.

As long as the CAA remains on the statute books and the NPR goes ahead, Indians, not just Delhi-ites, will continue to mistrust each other, argues our second editorial

Donald Trump’s visit boosted India’s soft power. But our reputation and influence were dented as images of violence in the capital spread, inviting commentary from all-comers, writes Pradipta Bagchi

One the reason why India is considered a difficult destination for private investment is the hostile relationship between the tax department and the taxpayers. Perverse performance assessments of tax officials will only add to the problem, notes our editorial

The current Covid-19 outbreak has revealed how unprepared governments are for a full-scale pandemic, writes Vijay Verghese