Best of BS Opinion: Doing Business, fixing dispute settlement, and more

The upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference is expected to set the future agenda for countries to avert a climate disaster in the coming years. Given the warnings from multiple institutions, the risks of a business-as-usual approach are well understood by now.

But what would a rapid transition to a green economy mean for India? Rajesh Kumar sets out the three major issues to track: business disruptions, the response of central banks, and “fierce” fiscal risks. Read it here

In other views:

K P Krishnan makes the point that statutory regulatory authorities need autonomy to staff their organisations with specialists with integrity and knowledge. Read it here

The top edit points out the World Trade Organisation’s dispute settlement function has been broken for many months and the US, which was responsible for this predicament in the first place, is still to fix it. US President Joe Biden must make good on his promise. Read it here

The second edit makes a case for more broad-based and meaningful Ease of Doing Business index to replace the one the World Bank has discontinued. Read it here