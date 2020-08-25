Best of BS Opinion: Education for the future, restoration of trust & more

The ‘rebellion’ in the party ended with a whimper with the Working Committee meeting deciding to retain as interim president and set up a committee to help her examine the rebels’ complaints. No prizes for guessing where this will end. The problem, as the lead edit points out here, is that Rahul Gandhi is not up to the job, everyone knows that.

But the party has no coherent ideology beyond adherence to the Nehru-Gandhi family and efforts at organisational elections have ended badly. At the same time, the Supreme Court, with an impressive backlog of cases on its roster, continues to waste time on the non-issue of its suo motu criminal contempt case against Prashant Bhushan. As the second edit points out here, the apex court needs to have a far more liberal interpretation of the contempt provision even as it safeguards the sanctity of the judicial process.

Nitin Desai India argues that India needs to liberate education from political control and give institutions the autonomy needed to innovate for the future. Read it here

The battle between Apple and gaming company Fortnite could become the petri-dish that decides the power equations between tech-media platforms and ‘content’ firms, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read it here