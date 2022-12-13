JUST IN
Big enterprises are better employers
Best of BS Opinion: Fixing India's airports, govt's stand on Voda, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

employment

MAHESH VYAS: The solution to India’s employment problem should be found in large companies, which are required to make copious disclosures, rather than in the medium and small-scale sectors, which are poor users of labour.

Improvement in human capital can offset some of the decline in fertility: On average people may have fewer children, but those are more likely to grow into stronger and more capable workers, says Neelkanth Mishra

Gurbachan Singh talks of how to move towards a market economy

The first edit says the government must pick up stake in Vodafone Idea without delay.

The second edit looks at the problems afflicting airports in India

Quote The UK wants to welcome Brazil, India, Japan and Germany as permanent members of the UN Security Council, alongside permanent African representation.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 06:30 IST

