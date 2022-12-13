Best of BS Opinion: Fixing India's airports, govt's stand on Voda, and more

MAHESH VYAS: The solution to India’s employment problem should be found in large companies, which are required to make copious disclosures, rather than in the medium and small-scale sectors, which are poor users of labour.

Improvement in human capital can offset some of the decline in fertility: On average people may have fewer children, but those are more likely to grow into stronger and more capable workers, says Neelkanth Mishra

Gurbachan Singh talks of how to move towards a market economy

The first edit says the government must pick up stake in Vodafone Idea without delay.

The second edit looks at the problems afflicting airports in India