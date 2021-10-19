Best of BS Opinion: Global economic consensus, market irrationality & more

JUST IN
A question of overreach
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Wait for some policy reorientation after the climate summit in Glasgow. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Mahesh Vyas says employment could expand in October.

Listen to Gurbachan Singh's three-point policy suggestion on stock prices.

Mariana Mazzucato: Only renewed international cooperation and coordination of enhanced state capacities -- a new social contract underwritten by a new global consensus -- can prepare us for tackling the escalating, interlocking (climate) crises ahead.
QUOTE OF THE DAY

Whenever you stop at the red light, please turn off your car's engine. This will save fuel and also help reduce pollution.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Tue, October 19 2021. 06:30 IST

