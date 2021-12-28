Best of BS Opinion: Hindutva's damaging game, protection from DPA & more

-
The controversy about India’s gross domestic product (GDP) calculations refuses to go away. A recent presentation by former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian and the former International Monetary Fund representative in India Josh Felman has sparked a discussion, given that the two authors asserted that GDP may in fact have contracted in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20. Not everyone agrees with this assessment. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it has now been almost a decade since the last comprehensive study of sources and methods for GDP estimation was published by the NSO, in 2012.
The year 2022 should see another such publication that might lay this debate to rest. Read here
In other views:
Majoritarianism that encourages a weakening of state institutions that safeguard law and order can just as easily rebound on those who are wielding the instruments of societal coercion today, notes our second editorial. Read here
KP Krishnan talks about the powers of the proposed Data Protection Authority. Read here
