CBIC clears air on faceless assessment issues
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Ideal product for Covid times, govt's borrowing & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

BS Opinion | Curated Content | Market borrowings

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

indian economy, gdp, growth, investment
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Apart from managing the government’s borrowing, the central bank needs to manage itself. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The architecture of borrowing must change for the Union and the states to finance their expenditure. Ajay Shah gives the configuration

Surinder Sud gives details of how a plant with its origin in South America and now grown in India can meet the exigencies of the Covid times

Historically, the RBI has tried to keep the crooks at bay by issuing a circular a day. What it needs is more onsite supervision, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay

I do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in any dilemma due to me.

He should follow his coalition dharma. He can say anything against me without any inhibition to satisfy Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Lok Janashakti Party leader Chirag Paswan

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 06:08 IST

