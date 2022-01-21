Best of BS Opinion: Investment deficit, violence in the name of law & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's pieces for Friday.

A new wave of the pandemic and a sudden increase in the number of infections over the past few weeks have underscored that uncertainty is likely to continue in the next fiscal year as well. Renewed restrictions on public mobility have affected the ongoing recovery.

Although the headline growth number will be higher in the current year because of the base effect, the economy would need continued support. In this context, our lead editorial talks about the slower pace of capital expenditure by the government. Read here

The government is increasingly devolving its authority over force, legitimising mob violence by non-state actors, writes Aakar Patel. Read here

In the Devas case, our second editorial notes: It may be better for the government to explore imaginative ways to cut its losses and salvage the country’s reputation in the international business community. Read here