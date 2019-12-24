JUST IN
Saving the planet - in three acts
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons for BJP, India's economic slowdown, and more

For once economics and politics have converged. A weak economy creates social strife and the authorities use such discord to paper over sinking living standards.

But their brinkmanship collapses and the slips begin to show. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Poor GST collection reflects a very weak economy, weaker than what headline GDP numbers suggest. Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman explain, detailing measures that will make things worse

A fragile economy cannot afford the kind of social strife we are seeing in India now, says Mahesh Vyas. The labour participation rate in November shows the Indian economy is likely to slow further in the third quarter.

A renewal in the promise of collective action on climate change is possible with a reformed focus on finance and technology, says Arunabha Ghosh.

The prime minister needs to clarify his party’s stand on the National Population Register and the BJP should take lessons from its defeat in Jharkhand.

Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state

PM Narendra Modi
