JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Improving vaccine distribution
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from Delhi Metro, towards a lean tax department

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Indian Economy

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday.

Improvisation is the other expression for out of the box thinking. That’s the way forward. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Our government has continuously attempted to bring the mining sector out of the shackles of the rigid policy framework by bringing in reforms: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

A K Bhattacharya writes: Instead of just worrying about filling vacancies, the finance ministry may debate how it could streamline the functioning of the top team in the income-tax department

Pavithra Manivannan highlights lessons from Delhi Metro.

QUOTE
I will have to say in an emphatic way that, yes, Covid is a big crisis, but it is a short-term crisis and the longer-term story is that the India story remains strong
IndiGo CEO Rono Dutta

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 28 2021. 05:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.