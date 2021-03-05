Best of BS Opinion: Maintain the status quo, the two-front truce, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: India's economic self-harm, LAC disengagement and more
Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh standoff, overriding the Constitution, and more
Prez, PM Modi, CDS among 10,000 people under Chinese surveillance: Report
'We're rising, you're rising': Let's stop pretending parity with China
Best of BS Opinion: Beijing's 'aatma nirbharta', Covid-19 crisis, and more
Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
The inflation target of 4 per cent with a lower and upper tolerance level of 2 per cent and 6 per cent under the flexible inflation targeting framework is due for a review this month. India adopted the framework in 2016 and, according to the law, the Central government in consultation with the RBI is expected to determine the consumer price index-based inflation target once every five years.
Our lead editorial on this issue argues that the current inflation target has worked well and should not be changed. Read here
The government has retreated from its responsibility to provide more and better public goods, instead focusing on direct cash transfers into bank accounts, writes Rathin Roy. Read here
While any reduction in tensions stemming from ceasefires or troop disengagement are welcome, pragmatists rightly underscore the fragility of such agreements. New Delhi will not quickly forget the People’s Liberation Army’s effective repudiation of multiple border agreements and confidence building measures dating back to 1993, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU