Best of BS Opinion: Maintain the status quo, the two-front truce, and more

Administrative success but executive failure
Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

The inflation target of 4 per cent with a lower and upper tolerance level of 2 per cent and 6 per cent under the flexible inflation targeting framework is due for a review this month. India adopted the framework in 2016 and, according to the law, the Central government in consultation with the RBI is expected to determine the consumer price index-based inflation target once every five years.

Our lead editorial on this issue argues that the current inflation target has worked well and should not be changed. Read here

The government has retreated from its responsibility to provide more and better public goods, instead focusing on direct cash transfers into bank accounts, writes Rathin Roy. Read here

While any reduction in tensions stemming from ceasefires or troop disengagement are welcome, pragmatists rightly underscore the fragility of such agreements. New Delhi will not quickly forget the People’s Liberation Army’s effective repudiation of multiple border agreements and confidence building measures dating back to 1993, writes Ajai Shukla. Read here

Quote of the day

“We are either donating it to foreign countries or selling it to foreign countries and are not vaccinating our own people. So there has to be that sense of responsibility and urgency."

Delhi High Court

First Published: Fri, March 05 2021. 01:51 IST

