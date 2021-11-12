Best of BS Opinion: Managing cryptocurrencies, a board for the shareholders

There is a hiatus between thoughts concerning an industry and its regulation. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

T T Ram Mohan: A brave new world of banking: The idea that a bank’s lending function must be separate from its monetary function is gaining traction in the US. Read it here

Pratip Kar gives the legal picture in the ZEE-Invesco battle.

Read it here

Our edit says why the government must address concerns around Read it here