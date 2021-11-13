Best of BS Opinion: Modi govt so far, a warning from HP, and more

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian men's cricket team: BCCI
Best of BS Opinion: Accounting for climate change, tough choices, and more
LIVE: Rahul Dravid appointed head coach of Indian men's cricket team
Tough choices
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
The BJP’s performance and its election victories travel on different planes. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The Modi government is half-way though its second term. T N Ninan gives a picture. Read it here
Aditi Phadnis says the BJP has got a warning from Himachal Pradesh. Read it here
How will Rahul Dravid be as India’s cricket coach? Read Sandeep Goyal.Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU