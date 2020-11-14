JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Black lotus
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Modi's 'Nehruvian half-blunder', Karnataka by-elections

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Narendra Modi

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

india china border row
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The cycles of politics and economics partly overlap but not entirely because assumptions in both cases are a mix of optimism and despondency. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The question is how long the RBI will ignore its mandate on inflation control and keep interest rates below the inflation rate, allowing the government to borrow cheaply, writes T N Ninan. There will be a change in the direction of the wind.

One must hope it will be slow and calibrated.

Shekhar Gupta writes: Narendra Modi assumed the Chinese won’t be a military threat and risk their economic interests, so defence spending could wait. He was only half right.

Aditi Phadnis talks of the importance of the Karnataka by-elections.

Economist Devaki Jain’s much-awaited memoir The Brass Notebook (2020) is a deliciously crafted page-turner that brings forth stories and insights from a lifetime of adventure. Chintan Girish Modi reviews

QUOTE

I thank PM Modi, who is the one who implemented the ideology of Ram Rajya UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the eve of Diwali

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, November 14 2020. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.