Best of BS Opinion: Modi's 'Nehruvian half-blunder', Karnataka by-elections

-
The cycles of politics and economics partly overlap but not entirely because assumptions in both cases are a mix of optimism and despondency. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The question is how long the RBI will ignore its mandate on inflation control and keep interest rates below the inflation rate, allowing the government to borrow cheaply, writes T N Ninan. There will be a change in the direction of the wind.
One must hope it will be slow and calibrated.
Shekhar Gupta writes: Narendra Modi assumed the Chinese won’t be a military threat and risk their economic interests, so defence spending could wait. He was only half right.
Aditi Phadnis talks of the importance of the Karnataka by-elections.
Economist Devaki Jain’s much-awaited memoir The Brass Notebook (2020) is a deliciously crafted page-turner that brings forth stories and insights from a lifetime of adventure. Chintan Girish Modi reviews
